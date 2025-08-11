Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Missing elderly woman found dead in Cave Creek

Officials say her death is believed to be heat related
CAVE CREEK, AZ — A 79-year-old woman who had been reported missing was found dead in Cave Creek, officials say.

On Sunday, the town of Cave Creek activated a code red for 79-year-old Clarice Nelson.

Nelson had been reportedly last seen in "the area of Spur Cross and Grapevine Road all the way up to the Spur Cross Conservation Area and Cave Creek Wash to Schoolhouse Road."

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says Nelson was found deceased and is believed her death "to be heat related and not considered suspicious at this time."

No other details have been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

