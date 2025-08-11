Missing elderly woman found dead in Cave Creek

CAVE CREEK, AZ — A 79-year-old woman who had been reported missing was found dead in Cave Creek, officials say.

On Sunday, the town of Cave Creek activated a code red for 79-year-old Clarice Nelson.

Nelson had been reportedly last seen in "the area of Spur Cross and Grapevine Road all the way up to the Spur Cross Conservation Area and Cave Creek Wash to Schoolhouse Road."

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says Nelson was found deceased and is believed her death "to be heat related and not considered suspicious at this time."

The missing resident has been found, unfortunately deceased. The Town Marshal and MCSO thank the community for coming together in the help with this search. Residents coming together for these situations is one of the many reasons Cave Creek is a great community to be a part of.… pic.twitter.com/5BasO28k7L — Town of Cave Creek (@CaveCreek_AZ) August 11, 2025

No other details have been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.