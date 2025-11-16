Man arrested after deadly shooting and crash involving MCSO patrol vehicle in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE — On November 15, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired near 144th Street and Westland Road in Scottsdale.

Deputies say they found a deceased man in the front yard of a residence and observed the suspect fleeing the scene.

During an attempted traffic stop, the suspect collided with a fully marked MCSO patrol vehicle.

He was taken into custody and identified as 24-year-old Antwain Clark Jr.

MCSO

Clark Jr. was later booked on charges of second-degree murder.

There is no information on what led up to the shooting.

The victim's name has not yet been released.