Man arrested after allegedly cutting court-ordered monitor, fleeing to Mexico

GILBERT, AZ — U.S. Marshals arrested a man accused of child sex crimes who allegedly cut his court-ordered monitor, sold his home and fled to Mexico.

Randall Arrington, 61, was first arrested on September 26, 2023, for child sex crimes, including 10 counts of sexual conduct with a minor, five counts of child molestation, two counts of sexual abuse and one count of indecent exposure.

On October 21, 2024, Arrington failed to appear at a court hearing. The United States Marshals Service Task Force in Arizona then took over the case and began searching for Arrington.

Officials say Arrington cut his court-ordered ankle monitor, sold his home and fled to Mexico with the money from the home.

On Monday, Mexican law enforcement took Arrington into custody and he was turned over to the Gilbert Police Department.

“Of all of the dangerous fugitives the U.S. Marshals arrest, the individuals who are charged with crimes against minors are especially important to us and our communities,” said U.S. Marshal for the District of Arizona Van Bayless in a statement. “The tireless work and cooperation between local, federal and international law enforcement agencies ensured those who violate the trust of children are held responsible for their actions.”