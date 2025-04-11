Man accused of threatening another man with a machete in Mesa Walmart parking lot

MESA, AZ — A man is in custody after he allegedly threatened another man with a machete in a Mesa Walmart parking lot in November.

According to court paperwork, Mesa police were called to the Walmart location near Lindsay and Baseline roads for a report of someone with a knife.

When officers arrived, they found two men had an argument over damage the defendant reportedly caused to the victim's car.

After a short physical altercation, surveillance video shows the defendant went back to his vehicle, grabbed a machete, and threatened the victim.

The man is then seen walking at the victim with the machete in hand.

There were no reported injuries during the incident.

The man now faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.