Man accused of setting ex-girlfriend's house on fire with her and their kids inside

PHOENIX — A man is in custody after he allegedly set his ex-girlfriend's house on fire with her and their children inside.

Court paperwork shows that on May 24, the victim reported that her ex-boyfriend and her children's father had broken into her home and used a lighter to ignite the blankets on her bed.

The resulting fire spread to the entire home and made it uninhabitable.

The victim also told police that while in the home, her ex-boyfriend was holding a machete and what she thought was a bat.

He reportedly told the victim during the incident he would "kill everyone."

Everyone in the home was able to get out.

Almost a week later, the victim told police she was staying at a hotel because of the fire when she got a text from her ex-boyfriend saying he wanted to talk to their kids, and he made a threat to beat up who she believed was her boyfriend.

The man reportedly denied committing the arson, burglary, and later threats, according to court paperwork.

He faces over a dozen felony charges connected to the incident, including arson, armed robbery, and kidnapping.