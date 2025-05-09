Man accused of leaving child to die in hot car gets family vacation approved by court

MARANA, AZ — A Marana man accused of leaving his young child in a hot car, leading to her death, reportedly got approval by the court to take a family vacation to Hawaii.

Court paperwork shows the counsel for 37-year-old Christopher Scholtes requested the vacation in early April.

It was then approved by the courts for the trip in early May.

In July 2024, first responders were called to the Marana home for a report of an unresponsive child in a vehicle.

They found a young girl in the car. She was rushed to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Scholtes originally told police he left the sleeping two-year-old in the car for 30 minutes to an hour, and he had left the car on with AC because he didn't want to wake her up.

Police later determined through next-door surveillance video that the girl had been in the car for about three hours.

Scholtes faces charges of first-degree murder and child abuse.