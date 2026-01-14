Man accused of crashing into parade crowd in northern AZ pleads not guilty

KAYENTA, AZ — A man accused of crashing his car into a crowd at a Christmas Parade in northern Arizona pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday.

Stanley Begay Jr., 67, was arraigned in Kayenta District Court on a charge of Homicide by Vehicle.

Begay is accused of driving into a crowd of people at the Kayenta Township Christmas Parade of Lights on December 22.

A three-year-old died in the crash. Multiple others were hurt, including a pregnant woman.

Authorities allege that Begay was intoxicated when the crash occurred.

After the Navajo Nation court proceedings, Begay was released from their custody and taken into federal custody.

He is also facing federal charges in connection with the crash.