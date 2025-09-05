Phoenix PD searching for suspect in violent sexual assault near 44th Street and McDowell Road

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect involved in a violent sexual assault.

It happened near 44th and Oak streets, just north of McDowell Road, during the early morning hours of August 14.

During a news conference on September 5, Phoenix police officials said that just after 4 a.m., someone heard yelling from a nearby alley and called police.

When officers arrived, they located a trail of blood. They followed it until they found a woman lying unconscious.

She was taken to a hospital in critical condition. She has since been released but is still recovering from her injuries.

As detectives canvassed the area, they located several items of interest, but they have not been able to identify a suspect.

Investigators are unclear if a weapon was used in the attack.

Anyone with information or video that may help lead them to the suspect is asked to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.