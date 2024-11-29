Juvenile shot at Phoenix apartment complex late Thanksgiving night

PHOENIX — Police are asking for the public’s help after a juvenile was shot overnight at a Phoenix apartment complex.

Officers responded to an apartment complex near Interstate 17 and Glendale Avenue just before midnight on Thursday for reports of the shooting. When they arrived, they found a juvenile with a gunshot wound.

The victim, whose exact age was not immediately released by police, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

No suspects have been identified and officials are urging the public to come forward with any information. Anonymous tips can be made to Silent Witness online or by calling 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish).