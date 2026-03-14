Hit-and-run crash leaves 3 hospitalized with serious injuries in west Phoenix, driver still at large

PHOENIX — A driver fled the scene after a crash that sent 3 people to the hospital with serious injuries in west Phoenix early Saturday morning, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Phoenix police are investigating an overnight hit-and-run crash near 63rd Avenue and Indian School Road that left three people hospitalized, including one with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded around 1:30 a.m., where they found two vehicles involved in the collision, police said. The driver of one of the vehicles had fled on foot, leaving behind an adult male passenger.

Phoenix Fire crews transported that passenger to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The other vehicle involved had an adult man and an adult woman inside. Both were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Preliminary information from investigators suggests the driver who fled crossed into oncoming traffic before crashing into the second vehicle.

Authorities said it is not yet known whether speed or impairment played a role in the crash. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO. Callers can remain anonymous.