Glendale police make arrest in March drive-by shooting

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale Police have made an arrest in a drive-by shooting that happened back in March. Court documents say two homes were hit, including one with a small child inside.

21-year-old Aiden Perez was arrested at the end of September, but police told ABC15 the investigation isn't over.

The terrifying moments were caught on camera in the early morning hours of March 3. According to police, they believe someone in the silver car fired shots near the area of 59th and Olive avenues twice in about an hour. Ultimately, gunfire hit two occupied homes including one with a small child inside.

The home with the 8-year-old was hit twice and a car in the driveway was hit once. Court documents appear to say at the other home a bullet/projectile was found in a child's bed. From the description in those documents, it doesn't seem like a child was in that bed at the time.

One neighbor, who didn't want to share her name, told ABC15 she heard the shots that night.

"The neighbor came over," that neighbor described. "He rang. He asked if there was damage to our home because he had seen the [bullet holes] on the side of his house."

She said the whole incident was scary because her house faces the street.

"Anything can happen, and we do have the grandkids in the house as well," said the neighbor.

Surveillance video, license plate readers, and cell phone data lead Glendale Police to arrest 21-year-old Aiden Perez on September 24.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

On Wednesday, neighbors were relieved to hear an arrest was made in the case. But ABC15 was told by Public Information Officer Moroni Mendez, that this investigation isn’t over.

"There are more people that are believed to be involved," said Mendez. "Our detectives are looking into this. Obviously there's more people that need to be questioned."

He said investigators believe there may be juveniles involved and court documents mention at least one other unnamed suspect.

Perez appeared in front of a judge and was booked on multiple charges including endangerment.

The victims who were at home with their child at the time of the shooting, gave a statement to the court.

"They are still suffering from the fear and their child being afraid to be at home in their own house," read the judge. "So, they definitely do not want the defendant released."

Perez’s attorney argued his client is not a flight risk and self-surrendered. But the judge shared their own thoughts before setting Perez's bond at $200,000.

"You are very, very lucky that there was nobody that happened to actually need to get up in the middle of the night because you could be facing a murder charge instead," said the judge.

A co-defendant was also mentioned at Perez's initial appearance. ABC15 is working to learn if police have made any additional arrests.

Court documents say Perez was known by relatives of some of the victims, but any kind of motive is unclear.