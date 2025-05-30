Glendale police arrest man they believe stabbed and killed woman in April

GLENDALE, AZ — A man has been arrested in connection to the stabbing death of Judy Lopez in Glendale in late April.

Glendale police announced the arrest of 27-year-old James Marshaun Christopher Weekly on Friday.

Court paperwork shows Weekly is facing a charge of second-degree murder.

Glendale police were originally called to the area near 83rd Avenue and Cardinals Way on the night of April 28 after they received numerous reports of a woman who had been stabbed.

Officers arrived and found the 62-year-old Lopez unconscious and unable to provide a statement.

She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Family of Judy Lopez

Police say during the investigation, they were able to get surveillance video from the bus Judy got off that night. That video showed her getting off the bus with two other men.

One of those two men, Weekly, was later identified as the suspect in the case.

Lopez was seen on that video with a cell phone in her hand, but it was not recovered on the night she was stabbed.

That cell phone has reportedly been turned on/off repeatedly after the murder, and it was traced back to a neighborhood near the incident.

Detectives conducted surveillance in the area and found surveillance video of Weekly walking through the neighborhood in the same area the phone was traced to.

On Thursday, Glendale police served a search warrant at Weekly's home.

In the home, officers found the clothing that police believe Weekly was wearing during the murder, along with a cell phone that was broken and half. That phone matched Lopez's cell phone.

Weekly was taken into custody during the warrant search.

Glendale PD

During a police interview, Weekly reportedly admitted to being on the same bus as Lopez and later stabbing her once they got off the bus.

He also told police he took her cell phone after stabbing her.

"It was a horrible thing that happened to my sister. No families should have to go through that, but a lot of families do," Judy's sister Linda Lopez said. "Thanks to the Glendale PD, we have somebody in custody, somebody that will be arrested and justice will be served for my sister."