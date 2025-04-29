Woman stabbed, killed near 83rd Avenue and Cardinals Way; police asking for help

GLENDALE, AZ — A 62-year-old woman died after being stabbed by an unknown person near 83rd Avenue and Cardinals Way Monday night.

Glendale police say the department received multiple calls about a woman who was stabbed at the intersection around 9:15 p.m.

According to officials, the woman, who has not yet been named, was stabbed at least once and died from her injuries at a hospital.

Police say multiple cars were traveling through the intersection at the time, and other people were in the area, but not much else is known about the incident yet.

Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area to come forward with information. Glendale Police Department can be reached at 623-930-3000.

The suspect is unknown and has not been located.