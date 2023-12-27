Friends remember victims of Phoenix Christmas Eve murder-suicide

PHOENIX — Loved ones are speaking out about the victims of a murder-suicide that happened at a holiday party on Christmas Eve in the area of Central Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Phoenix Police Department officials say David De Nitto, the widower of former Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel, is the gunman believed to have killed his girlfriend Molly Cash and her mother Cindy Domini.

De Nitto died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the home, according to police.

Investigators say that before the shooting there was a fight during a holiday party at the home.

It's not clear if anyone else was home at the time of the shooting.

Neighbors, friends and family of Cash and Domini were shocked to hear the news Christmas morning.

”I thought it was a nightmare,” said Phil Tibi.

Tibi is an associate broker with North and Co. The Phil Tibi group worked alongside Cash for years.

He called her the "mother of the office" who looked to put others before herself.

“Another team agent's birthday was more important than the deal closing. It wasn’t always about the money, it also had to do with all the clients she touched,” he said.

Workers at McKenzie's Midtown Tavern told ABC15 that Cash and Domini would sit in the same spot to catch any Suns, Diamondbacks or Cardinals games.

In a social media post, the owner wrote they’re in “absolute shock” and the entire staff loved them dearly.

Cash leaves behind a son in her 20s.

Now, during a holiday synonymous with joy, some will be reminded of this tragedy.

“Looking forward now, every Christmas morning I know I will think of Molly and her mom,” said Tibi.

An online fundraiser has been set up to support the Domini family.