Three people dead in double murder-suicide near Central Avenue and Bethany Home Road

PHOENIX — Three people are dead after a reported shooting late Sunday night in central Phoenix

Phoenix police say they were called to the area of Central Avenue and Bethany Home Road just before 11:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found three people had been shot.

Two women were taken to the hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

Those two women have been identified as 47-year-old Maryalice Cash and 83-year-old Cynthia Domini.

Police also found a man in the home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He has been identified as 47-year-old David De Nitto and was pronounced dead at the scene.

De Nitto is the widow of former Maricopa County attorney Allister Adel.

Initial investigation has revealed that De Nitto and Cash were in a relationship together, and there was a holiday gathering at the home when an altercation occurred, leading to the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.