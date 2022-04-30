Former Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel dies due to 'health complications,' family says

PHOENIX — Former Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel has died, according to family.

A statement from a spokesperson said Allister Adel DeNitto died Saturday morning due to health complications.

She was 45 years old.

She is survived by her husband and two children.

"This May we would have celebrated 20 years of marriage. My family and I are utterly heartbroken by this unimaginable loss. We are so very proud to call Allister wife and mom," said her husband, David DeNitto, in a statement. "We are asking that the press and the public honor her, her legacy and our family by respecting our privacy at this difficult time."

"I am hearbroken to learn of Allister's passing. Her many years of service to our community leaves a legacy that impacted crime victims, first responders and animals, just to name a few," said County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. "My thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends and this community that she so dearly loved."

Memorial services will be announced at a later date.

Adel was appointed Maricopa County Attorney in 2019 and held the position through March 2022.

Adel's resignation went into effect last month following a growing list of scandals and failures dating back to her election in November 2020.

Last year, she spent time in a rehabilitation center for alcohol use and mental health issues.

In 2020, she was admitted to the hospital after a fall. After her fall, Adel had emergency surgery for the removal of a blood clot from bleeding on the brain.

