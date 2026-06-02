Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Former Parent Teacher Network president at San Tan Valley school accused of embezzlement

The woman is accused of spending $90,000 in unauthorized fraudulent charges
You can watch the latest headlines and weather from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix any time on-air, online, and on the ABC15 mobile and streaming apps.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Pinal County Sheriff's Office PCSO
Posted

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — A former Parent Teacher Network president at an East Valley school has been accused of spending over $90,000 in unauthorized fraudulent charges with the organization's money.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says they were first made aware of the possible fraud involving the Parent Teacher Network at Eduprize School in San Tan Valley in August of 2025.

Through the investigation, PCSO says the organization's former president had made several unauthorized charges.

They include personal food deliveries totaling over $9,000, Zelle payments to herself and a family member totaling over $50,000, as well as out-of-state entertainment purchases.

All told, PCSO alleges that over $90,000 in unauthorized fraudulent charges made.

On Friday, PCSO arrested the woman after she was reported to be at the school.

She faces charges of theft and fraudulent schemes.

We have reached out to Eduprize School officials for comment but have not heard back.

Null

Latest from ABC15:

 

Report a typo

Here's how to get ABC15 back on DirecTV