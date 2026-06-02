Former Parent Teacher Network president at San Tan Valley school accused of embezzlement

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — A former Parent Teacher Network president at an East Valley school has been accused of spending over $90,000 in unauthorized fraudulent charges with the organization's money.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says they were first made aware of the possible fraud involving the Parent Teacher Network at Eduprize School in San Tan Valley in August of 2025.

Through the investigation, PCSO says the organization's former president had made several unauthorized charges.

They include personal food deliveries totaling over $9,000, Zelle payments to herself and a family member totaling over $50,000, as well as out-of-state entertainment purchases.

All told, PCSO alleges that over $90,000 in unauthorized fraudulent charges made.

On Friday, PCSO arrested the woman after she was reported to be at the school.

She faces charges of theft and fraudulent schemes.

We have reached out to Eduprize School officials for comment but have not heard back.