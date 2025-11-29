Fight between two motorcyclists escalates to deadly shooting and crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man died Friday night after a fight between two motorcycle riders escalated to gunfire and a vehicle collision near 7th Avenue and Interstate 17 in Phoenix, according to Phoenix police.

Officers say they responded to the area just before 11 p.m. for a crash involving motorcycles.

While officers were headed to the crash, they learned two motorcycle riders had gotten into a fight that led to a shooting.

According to police, the man who fired the shots was then hit by a vehicle.

Both the shooting victim and the man hit by the car were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the man who was hit by the vehicle died at the hospital.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

Details about what led to the shooting and crash are limited.