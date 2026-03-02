Head-on crash involving wrong-way driver on I-10 near Jefferson Street closes westbound lanes

PHOENIX — A wrong-way crash on Interstate 10 near Jefferson Street left both drivers seriously injured and shut down westbound lanes Monday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

According to DPS, a Jeep was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when it crashed head-on with a pickup truck early Monday morning.

Troopers say when they arrived, both drivers were trapped inside their vehicles.

The driver of the Jeep was sent to the hospital with serious injuries, and the driver of the pickup has non-life-threatening injuries.

Westbound Interstate 10 lanes are shut down at the Interstate 17 split, according to DPS.

DPS says the possibility of impairment is being investigated as a cause for the crash.