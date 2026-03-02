Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Phoenix home fire displaces 8 near 32nd Street and Thomas early Monday morning

Phoenix firefighters responded around 3 a.m.
House Fire / 2812 N 33RD ST
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — A fire broke out early Monday morning at a Phoenix home near 32nd Street and Thomas Road, displacing eight people.

Phoenix firefighters were called out around 3 a.m. to the area of 32nd Street and Thomas Road after reports of a fire.

The fire department says when crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof of a home. Officials say everyone inside had safely evacuated before firefighters got there.

Crews located the fire in the attic and were able to extinguish it.

Eight people have been displaced.

No injuries were reported. Fire investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

