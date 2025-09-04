El Mirage man arrested for sex crimes against an young girl

EL MIRAGE, AZ — An El Mirage man is in custody for alleged sex crimes against a young girl earlier this year.

Court paperwork shows that 64-year-old James Henderson was arrested earlier this week.

While the court paperwork doesn't clearly indicate when all the incidents occurred, the last reported incidents took place in February.

Henderson is the boyfriend of one of the victim's relatives and lived with that relative, according to court paperwork.

The victim told police there were multiple incidents where Henderson inappropriately touched her, including at his house, her own home, and at Lake Pleasant.

Police looked further back into Henderson's past and found two other police complaints for sex crimes with minors.

Phoenix police took a report in November 1995, which showed that Henderson provided a 16-year-old girl with alcohol, marijuana, and meth before allegedly sexually abusing her.

In 1998, another police report was filed that said that Henderson had inappropriately touched a 15-year-old girl.

Henderson faces charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child and molestation.