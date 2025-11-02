Driver going 120 MPH crashes near Sky Harbor

PHOENIX — A man suspected of driving drunk at more than 120 miles per hour crashed near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport early Sunday morning, then tried to run away while still in handcuffs, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say it happened around 1 a.m. near Loop 202 and Priest Drive. A deputy spotted the speeding car but called off a pursuit as it raced toward the airport.

Moments later, the car crashed near Terminal 3, rolling several times and catching fire.

The deputy ran to help three people inside. While he tried to put out the fire and help the injured passengers, the driver, identified as Ivan Correa, took off on foot, still in handcuffs. One passenger also ran from the scene.

All three were later found and detained. Correa and one passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say Correa is under investigation for DUI, with charges pending test results.