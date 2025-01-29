DPS seizes more than 1,500 pounds of meth and more during Phoenix drug bust

Nearly 2,000 pounds worth of drugs were confiscated in a recent drug bust by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

On Monday, the Arizona Financial Crimes Task Force served a search warrant at a Phoenix residence following a traffic stop that resulted in the seizure of 50 pounds of methamphetamine.

During the search, authorities found about 1,600 pounds of meth, 160 pounds of fentanyl pills, and nearly 50 pounds of fentanyl powder.

Officials say the estimated street value for the drugs found is more than $3.4 million.

"This seizure represents a significant disruption to the flow of dangerous drugs into our communities," said Colonel Jeffrey Glover, Director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS). "The sheer amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl recovered underscores the ongoing battle we are fighting against drug traffickers who profit from addiction and suffering. Our department remains committed to dismantling these criminal organizations and keeping Arizonans safe."

The investigation is ongoing and nothing about the location, suspects, or other details has been provided.