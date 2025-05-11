DPS investigating reported road rage shooting on I-10 in Goodyear Sunday morning

GOODYEAR, AZ — The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a reported road rage shooting early Sunday morning on Interstate 10 in Goodyear.

DPS officials say just after 4 a.m., two vehicles were on I-10 near Estrella Parkway when a reported road rage situation occurred.

One vehicle shot at the other vehicle multiple times.

The driver of the vehicle that was shot at was reportedly hit in the leg.

They were taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

It's not clear if the suspect is in custody at this point.

The shooting remains under investigation.