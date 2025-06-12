Watch Now
Dozens of old Maricopa Police Department cases under review by Arizona Department of Public Safety

At least 40 Maricopa Police Department cases are under review
MARICOPA, AZ — The Arizona Department of Public Safety is reviewing at least 40 Maricopa Police Department cases after the department learned that some may not have been properly investigated.

Maricopa PD says the issue came to light after a review of "legacy" cases, including sex crimes and other serious offenses, dating back more than 10 years.

According to police, they found some cases had not been properly investigated before they were closed.

MPD referred the review to the DPS for the internal affairs investigation.

"This process, which will ensure accountability in the handling of the cases, will take time, and we ask for your patience as it unfolds," said Maricopa Police Chief Mark Goodman.

Goodman adds say they have updated their procedures to prevent similar problems in the future.

