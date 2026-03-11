Deadly shooting investigation underway near 7th and Southern avenues in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A deadly shooting investigation is underway in a neighborhood near 7th and Southern avenues in Phoenix.

Phoenix police were first called to the scene before 8 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they located one person who had been shot at least once.

The victim, only identified as a man, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Crime scene investigators remained at the scene on Wednesday morning, and a portion of the neighborhood was seen blocked off hours after the initial emergency response.

No additional information has been released, and it's unclear whether any suspects have been identified or are in custody.