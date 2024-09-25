911 call claiming hostages prompts police response at Chaparral HS; no threat found

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Chaparral High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after a threat was made to the school.

On Wednesday, Scottsdale Police Chief Walter said police received a 911 call with someone reporting they took multiple hostages and were holding them in the bathroom at Chaparral High School.

Chief Walter says they were able to ping the location from which the call came and its location was at the school. However, it was later determined the call was made elsewhere and made to look like it came from within the school.

After an extensive search of the school, no threat was found, no injuries were reported and nobody is missing.

Police officers will remain on campus throughout the day as a precaution.

Chief Walter says today's incident is part of a larger trend of school threats the entire Valley and country are facing. He says they had an incident just yesterday involving threats at Sequoya Elementary School.

In that incident, a crisis hotline received a chat message with a few schools listed, involving threats to schools. The message listed Sequoya Elementary.

This prompted a school lockdown as police searched the area. No valid threat was found.

Scottsdale Police seen walking on campus at Chaparral HS after threat made to school.



According to email sent to parents, police "received a phone call that there was a person on campus with hostages."

This is the latest of many recent investigations into school threats across Arizona. Police departments across the Valley continue to emphasize the real trouble and criminal charges that come with making threats toward a school.

A Surprise 14-year-old was arrested Tuesday for making a threat toward Valley Vista High School.

A Buckeye 12-year-old was arrested Monday for a threat to a teacher at Desert Sunset Elementary School.

On Sunday, Buckeye police announced the arrest of a 12-year-old girl who was involved in a Milwaukee school threat investigation.

On Thursday, a teenage boy was arrested for allegedly making threats to a dozen Valley schools.

Mesa police also announced they were investigating six incidents at East Valley schools over seven days.

On Friday, the Prescott Valley Police Department arrested a juvenile for allegedly making threats toward Liberty Traditional School.

Two additional students were arrested across the Valley as unsubstantiated threats continued to bog down departments

Two more arrests have been announced Tuesday as local police continue to be inundated with unsubstantiated school threats.