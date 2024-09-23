12-year-old from Buckeye arrested in connection to school threat investigation in Wisconsin

BUCKEYE, AZ — A school threat investigation in Milwaukee, Wisconsin led to the arrest of a 12-year-old girl in Buckeye.

On Sunday, Buckeye police said they were contacted by the Milwaukee Police Department regarding a school threat investigation in their area. Milwaukee police found that an IP address connected to the threat was linked to a home in Buckeye.

Buckeye police interviewed a 12-year-old girl and recovered evidence at the home. She was arrested and booked on felony charges including making a terroristic threat.

Buckeye police say no threats were made against Buckeye schools and the community is not in danger.

This is just one of many recent investigations into school threats across Arizona.

On Thursday, a teenage boy was arrested for allegedly making threats to a dozen Valley schools.

Mesa police also announced they were investigating six incidents at East Valley schools over seven days.

On Friday, the Prescott Valley Police Department arrested a juvenile for allegedly making threats toward Liberty Traditional School.

ABC15 has been following the various arrests and talked to officials regarding the uptick in school threats.

Some districts and law enforcement officials have held forums for parents to talk about school safety. Forums were held in both the West and East Valley following recent incidents.