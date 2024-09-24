Two additional students arrested across the Valley as unsubstantiated threats continue to bog down departments

Two more arrests have been announced Tuesday as local police continue to be inundated with unsubstantiated school threats.

Surprise police say a 14-year-old student was arrested in connection with a threat of violence toward Valley Vista High School on Tuesday.

The student was taken into custody without incident with the help of an SRO assigned to the school.

According to police, the student was not armed. Officials say the threat was found not to be credible.

Officials say the student admitted to making threats of violence and was booked into the Durango Juvenile Center.

Police arrest student for school threat



Buckeye police also announced Tuesday that a 12-year-old boy was arrested Monday after police received a copy of a voicemail a former teacher at Desert Sunset Elementary School received.

According to the voicemail, the child caller threatened to "shoot up" a classroom at Desert Sunset Elementary.

Police say they were able to locate the boy who did not attend the school, and he faces criminal charges.

Officials say the threat was found not to be credible.

This is just one of many recent investigations into school threats across Arizona. Police departments across the Valley continue to emphasize the real trouble and criminal charges that come with making threats toward a school.

“Once again, we thank the brave students who spoke up to protect their school. We want to remind students, parents and community members that threats of violence toward our schools will not be tolerated,” said Surprise Police Chief Benny Piña.

On Sunday, Buckeye police announced the arrest of a 12-year-old girl who was involved in a Milwaukee school threat investigation.

On Thursday, a teenage boy was arrested for allegedly making threats to a dozen Valley schools.

Mesa police also announced they were investigating six incidents at East Valley schools over seven days.

On Friday, the Prescott Valley Police Department arrested a juvenile for allegedly making threats toward Liberty Traditional School.