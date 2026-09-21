Chandler man arrested after threatening to kill Gov. Hobbs and run over children at a school

CHANDLER, AZ — A Chandler man is facing a felony charge after police say he sent a series of threatening messages, including threats against Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs and threats to use a vehicle to run over children at a local school.

According to court paperwork, the 40-year-old was arrested Saturday at his Chandler home and booked on one count of making a terrorist threat, a Class 3 felony under Arizona law.

In messages dated Sept. 18, court records allege the man wrote that he planned to track down Gov. Hobbs and stab her and her family to death.

According to court documents, that man also sent emails and messages threatening to use a vehicle to kill children. In one message, he allegedly wrote that he had noticed BASIS Chandler Primary North had a "pretty flimsy barrier" and described the timing of his observations as coordinated with the school's lunch recess.

The man's mother alerted authorities, according to records. She told police her son has battled mental health issues for years and that he believes he is possessed by "child killers."

Court documents include several additional messages attributed to the man. In one, he allegedly wrote:

"As I left, I could not help but notice a playground full of kids playing, BASIS Chandler Primary North behind a pretty flimsy barrier. This was all timed in coordination with their lunchtime recess."

In a separate message, he allegedly wrote:

"I will do everything I can to make sure that the children and grandchildren of the people in the private sector participating in this slowly [expletive] die."

Detectives used phone location data to track the man to Chandler on Sept. 19. Records say an undercover detective made contact at a home and positively identified the man at the door. He was taken into custody and booked on felony charges.

In a statement to ABC15, Chandler police said detectives developed probable cause to arrest the man on Sept. 18 after receiving reports of threats to attack a school using a vehicle.

Court Records indicate he has a prior criminal history, including a family disturbance, theft, disobeying a court order, and harassment and intimidation arrests.

The man is now being held on a $100,000 secured appearance bond.