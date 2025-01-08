Buckeye police recommend charges against mother of child who died in hot car in September

BUCKEYE, AZ — Buckeye police are recommending charges against a woman after her three-year-old daughter died in a hot car in September.

Police tell ABC15 they have recommended manslaughter and child abuse charges against the victim's mother, Yadira Medrano.

Officials were called to a home near Verrado Way and McDowell Road on September 8 after family members found a 3-year-old girl in a car.

Family told investigators at the time that the family had returned home from the park sometime after 2 p.m. They believed that everyone had gotten out of the car.

Later, when family members couldn't find the girl, they ultimately looked inside the vehicle and located her.

First responders attempted CPR on the girl before she was taken to a hospital where she died.

The temperature in Buckeye was 106°F - 107°F during the afternoon that day.

The charges recommended are now being reviewed by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.