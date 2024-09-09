Toddler hospitalized after being found unresponsive in a vehicle in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ — A toddler was taken to a hospital Sunday evening after being found unresponsive in a vehicle.

Officials were called to a home near Verrado Way and McDowell Road around 5 p.m. after a toddler was found inside a vehicle.

The child was taken to a hospital, though it is unknown what their condition is.

The temperature in Buckeye was 106°F around 5 p.m.

This incident is under investigation.

According to Kids and Car Safety, at least 47 children have died in hot cars in Arizona since 1994, making the state 4th in the country when it comes to child hot car deaths.

A law passed in 2017 that gives residents the power to break another person's car window if they meet certain criteria.

Those requirements include:

