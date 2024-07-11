Arizona ranks 4th in the U.S. for child hot car deaths

PHOENIX — At least nine children have died in a hot car this year including a 2-year-old girl in Marana, Arizona.

In the Valley, police departments like Scottsdale PD, remain on high alert and ready to assist during our summer months.

“The sweltering summer heat is no joke,” said Scottsdale officer Aaron Bolin.

“We really don’t want anyone to ever leave a pet or a child in a locked vehicle,” he explained.

According to Kids and Car Safety, at least 47 children have died in hot cars in Arizona since 1994, making the state 4th in the country when it comes to child hot car deaths.

WE'RE HERE TO HELP Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Email us: share@abc15.com Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Meanwhile, a law passed in 2017 gives residents the power to break another person’s window if they meet certain criteria.

Those requirements include:



The good Samaritan has a good faith belief the child or pet is in imminent danger

The vehicle is locked and there’s no other way of removing the victim exists except to break into the vehicle.

The rescuer must call 9-1-1 or first responders before breaking into a vehicle.

They cannot use more force than necessary.

That person must remain on scene until first responders arrive.

Still, Bolin told ABC15 that law enforcement has tools like window punches and axes.

“That's really the best way to handle these if you can,” he said.

“If you know that response time is going to be delayed or you're living in a more rural area and you need to take action...just make sure the other criteria is met,” he added.