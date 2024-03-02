Arrest made in deadly December hit-and-run crash near Carefree

CAREFREE, AZ — A man is in custody accused of killing another man in a hit-and-run crash near Carefree in December.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday that 28-year-old Jose Andres Guerrero Talamantes was taken into custody Friday.

MCSO

He is accused of killing 27-year-old David Hadrich near Cave Creek and Pima roads on December 10.

Video in the player above shows previous coverage when ABC15 spoke with the family of Hadrich as police still searched for a suspect.

Tim Hadrich was with his son when the crash occurred. Hadrich told ABC15 in January that the two used to spend their weekends riding motorcycles.

“He was the best son ever. He was the most compassionate person you would ever want to meet,” Hadrich told ABC15 at the time.

The family had offered a $50,000 reward leading to the arrest.

MCSO says on February 9, Glendale police received a report of a potential suspect vehicle involved in the crash located at a storage yard.

The sheriff's office was able to seize the vehicle, a white 2015 GMC 2500.

The vehicle was processed and led to the identification of Guerrero Talamantes as a suspect.

Detectives, with the help of the Fugitive Apprehension Tactical Enforcement unit, were able to locate and arrest Guerrero Talamantes on Friday.

He now faces felony hit-and-run charges involving death.