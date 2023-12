CAREFREE, AZ — A motorcyclist is dead after a hit-and-run crash Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. near Cave Creek and Pima roads.

A motorcycle rider, only identified as a man, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The other vehicle involved, only described as a pickup truck, fled the scene, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

This crash is currently under investigation.