Family offering 50K for information in deadly hit-and-run

CAREFREE, AZ — A Valley father wants to find the driver who hit and killed his 27-year-old son last month and he’s willing to pay $50,000 for successful information.

Tim Hadrich and his son, David, spent their weekends riding motorcycles together.

“He was the best son ever. He was the most compassionate person you would ever want to meet,” Hadrich said. “We did everything together.”

On December 10, the duo took their usual route down Cave Creek Road.

“Every Saturday, Sunday, we have lunch we go do this path,” Hadrich said.

Hadrich said David had finished turning at the stop sign from Pima Road when a pick-up truck went through the intersection.

“Ran the stop sign, he was going approximately 60 miles an hour,” Hadrich said. “He ran over my son.”

Hadrich said he never even saw break lights from the driver.

“I had two thoughts on my mind chase him or save my son, and I had to be with my son,” Hadrich said. “Davie was our whole world.”

The family has lined Cave Creek Road with signs offering $50,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the crash.

“Please, [if] somebody knows something, come forward,” Hadrich said. “You don’t need to reveal your identity. I don’t care I just want the individual responsible held accounted for.”

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office released photos of the suspected truck, a 2015 to 2019 GMC Sierra with tinted windows, tow mirrors and bumper damage.

While he waits for a lead, Hadrich wants to see more efforts made to slow drivers along Cave Creek Road.

“People run this stop sign,” Hadrich said. “They need A roundabout. This area, Desert Mountain, Mirabel, this whole area to keep these families safe.”

Anyone with information should contact the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at 602 876-1011 or MCSO Tips at 602 876-8477. Please reference Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Report IR23-031561.

