Arrest made in connection to crash that killed Prescott Valley teen in November

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ — A man has been arrested in connection to a crash in November that killed a Prescott Valley teen.

Prescott Valley police announced the arrest Thursday morning.

They say toxicology results came back, showing the driver, Daniel Lee Jones, was impaired at the time of the crash on November 12.

Police were originally called to the crash between a truck and a bicycle on Viewpoint Dr. near Manley Dr.

First responders found the 14-year-old suffering from serious injuries.

He was flown to a Phoenix-area hospital but he later died of his injuries.

After getting toxicology results back, police say Jones was taken into custody on Wednesday.

He's facing charges of manslaughter and driving under the influence of drugs.