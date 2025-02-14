Arrest made in connection to 2022 kidnapping, murder of teenager

PHOENIX — An arrest has been made in the December 2022 deadly kidnapping of 17-year-old Jesse Sainz-Camach.

On December 19, 2022, police were called to a home near 88th Avenue and Indian School Road around 3:15 a.m. for an unknown trouble call.

When officers arrived, they found 78-year-old Gerardo Valverde Camacho with a gunshot wound.

Police were told that at least two suspects forced their way into the home and shot the man before kidnapping Sainz-Camacho at gunpoint.

Sainz-Camacho's body was later found in a rural area of Maricopa County.

According to court paperwork, 34-year-old Javier Antonio Rubio Munoz was arrested on February 6, 2025, in connection to the incident.

Court documents reveal that Rubio Munoz is the brother-in-law of 30-year-old Daniel Ruiz Reyes and Jesus Alberto Ruiz Reyes. Daniel died after a shooting in Glendale on December 17, 2022.

After Jesus was arrested in a separate investigation in March 2023, investigators learned that Rubio Munoz spoke to Jesus on the phone to request Jesus' help in finding the people responsible for Daniel's murder. Documents state that Jesus promised help from "his prison gang brothers."

According to court documents, Glendale police found that Sainz-Camacho had been responsible for Daniel's murder.

Pictures of Sainz-Camacho both alive and dead were found on Jesus' phone as the result of a search warrant. A picture of two men in a desert area was also found. One of the men was identified as Rubio Munoz.

Court documents state Rubio Munoz denied knowing Sainz-Camacho or being involved in his murder. Rubio Munoz told investigators he left Arizona on December 22, 2022, and returned to Mexico.

Rubio Munoz was ultimately booked on several charges including first degree murder, burglary, and kidnapping.