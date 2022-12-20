Watch Now
Teen 'taken from home', man shot after armed people force way into Phoenix home

The suspects left the scene in a dark-colored sedan, police say
Posted at 11:28 AM, Dec 20, 2022
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a 17-year-old boy was taken from his home and a man was shot during an apparent home invasion in West Phoenix early Monday morning.

The incident occurred near 88th Avenue and Indian School Road around 3:15 a.m.

Police say Jesse Camacho was “taken from his home by two armed suspects.”

Camacho was reportedly forced into a dark-colored sedan that left the scene.

A man was also shot at the home and suffered life-threatening injuries, police say.

Surveillance video captured photos of the alleged suspects, which were seen with what appeared to be long guns.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish).

