Man shot after multiple people reportedly force way into west Phoenix home

PHOENIX — A man is in the hospital after he was shot early Monday morning in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to a home near 91st Avenue and Indian School Road for an "unknown trouble call."

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound at a home.

Police were told that multiple suspects forced their way into the home and shot the man.

They reportedly left before officers arrived.

The man is being treated at the hospital for what is being called a "life-threatening" injury.

The shooting remains under investigation.