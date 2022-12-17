One dead, suspect at large after shooting near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police are searching for someone they say shot and killed a man early Saturday morning.

Police say it happened around 1 a.m. near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

When officers arrived, they were directed to a backyard where they found a man that was non-responsive.

That man appeared to have a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Police believe the victim and the suspect got into an argument before the suspect opened fire.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.