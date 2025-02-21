Another Valley Little League adjusts after copper vandals strike their fields

AHWATUKEE, AZ — Ahwatukee Little League is having to adjust their games and practices to daylight hours because copper thieves vandalized wires connected to the overhead lights.

In a post to Ahwatukee Little League families, the president of the league said, “Please know that the Ahwatukee Little League Board is working diligently to adjust and reschedule practices and games to make the most of the available daylight and field space.”

ABC15 reported last month, Paloma Park in Peoria had the same thing happen to them, which led to canceled events and activities and caused 30-40 thousand dollars in damage with repairs yet to have a completion date.

It’s unclear when Ahwatukee’s lights will be repaired, but families fear it could be April, cutting practices, games and community events short because of the copper theft.