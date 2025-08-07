22-year-old father facing murder charges after four-week-old child dies in Mesa

MESA, AZ — A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of his four-week-old daughter.

On July 11, Mesa police were called to an apartment near Gilbert and University roads for reports of a newborn baby who was not breathing.

Initial reports indicated the baby choked while being fed a bottle. However, when officers arrived, they were handed the baby, who was not responsive.

Lifesaving measures were performed, and the baby was rushed to a hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

Mesa police officials say that later, investigators learned the baby's father, 22-year-old Jonathan Enriquez, was alone with the child when she stopped breathing.

They also discovered the baby had other injuries in various stages of healing.

The baby was pronounced dead at the hospital on July 26.

When detectives interviewed both parents, police say Jonathan Enriquez admitted to striking the child.

He was booked into jail for first-degree murder and child abuse.

No other details have been provided.

This case marks the second child death in Mesa recently, where a father was arrested for the death of their newborn. Arnold Barney, 19, was arrested last week for first-degree murder and child abuse charges in the death of his 19-week-old child.