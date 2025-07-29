19-year-old man arrested in connection with infant death in Mesa

MESA, AZ — A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of his infant child, according to Mesa police.

On Monday, officers responded to an apartment complex near Alma School Road and Southern Avenue for a report of an infant who was not breathing. Police say officers found the infant in "respiratory distress."

The child was taken to a hospital, where he died on Tuesday.

Officials say Arnold Barney was booked into jail on charges of first-degree murder and child abuse.

"Medical staff noted visible bruising and internal injuries to the baby," police said. "Through the course of the investigation, detectives determined that the injuries were inflicted by Barney during an incident in which he was reportedly unable to calm the crying infant."

Officials have not released the age of the infant.

The investigation remains ongoing.