18-year-old man accused of kidnapping, killing female relative in San Tan Valley

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — An 18-year-old man is in custody after police say he kidnapped and killed a female relative in San Tan Valley.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday, they received a report of a body in a farm field near Gantzel Road and Skyline Drive.

Deputies arrived and found a woman's body. The woman, according to PCSO, appeared to be the victim of a homicide.

Less than 10 minutes after the original call, a second call came in reporting a kidnapping at a home about a mile away from where the body was found.

Deputies were able to confirm the alleged kidnapped person was the woman who was found in the farm field.

PCSO were able to identify an 18-year-old male relative of the woman at the home where the alleged kidnapping took place as the suspect.

He was taken to the hospital after deputies found him with self-inflicted wounds, and he will be booked when he is released from the hospital.

The victim and the suspect have not yet been identified.

PCSO continues to investigate the incident.