ASU reports large increase of COVID cases since last week

TEMPE, AZ — Arizona State University is reporting a large increase of coronavirus cases, up drastically from reports just a week before.

According to their COVID-19 Management Strategy and Data Update page, there were 254 known cases among over 19,000 faculty and staff — 1 rate of 1.33% positive.

Last week, there were 61 positive cases among faculty and staff.

There were 1,779 known positive cases among the student body of more than 70,000 students, marking a positive rate of 2.52%. Last week, there were 407 cases among students.

ASU says there are 73 known cases of students living on-campus, while 1,706 of the cases are off-campus.

The data was updated Tuesday evening and is updated weekly.

ASU is one of the largest campuses in the country, with 71,000 students at the four campuses during the 2021-2022 year and they are making the transition back to in-person learning.

Students and staff were required to submit a negative COVID test before coming back to campus.

A mask requirement is also implemented inside ASU classrooms.

