Arizona health department reports record 18,783 new coronavirus cases Wednesday

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Health Services reported nearly 19,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

The Jan. 12 report showed 18,783 new cases were added to the data dashboard, along with six additional deaths.

ABC15 data expert Garrett Archer said the case numbers set a new record.

New report record. https://t.co/QNntAC5LPU — The AZ - abc15 - Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) January 12, 2022

"The current spike in cases is straining Arizona’s hospitals," ADHS said in a tweet with the data announcement Wednesday morning.

The surge of cases is also forcing many Arizonans to search for COVID testing sites as at-home tests are widely sold out, and look for higher-grade masks around the Valley.

A survey done to determine COVID antibodies among those not tested in Maricopa County shows the virus may be more widespread than what is being officially reported.

The latest findings show there may be four times as many people in Maricopa County that have had COVID than what’s officially measured.

Wednesday’s report brings Arizona’s case total to 1,524,363 cases and just under 25,000 deaths since the pandemic began.

