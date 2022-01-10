Where can I get a free COVID-19 test in the Valley?

PHOENIX — The spread of COVID-19 has led to an increase in demand for testing across the Valley in recent weeks, with free at-home tests getting snapped up within minutes and testing facilities having to close sites early due to turnout.

Embry Health saw record numbers this weekend and had to close a site on Friday due to high demand, then on Monday, shut down three sites after staff members called out sick.

SO WHERE CAN I FIND A TEST?

You can find the latest updates on Embry Health testing sites here.

Maricopa County also offers several community clinics and has a listing of events available.

Phoenix has two mobile testing vans that provide free PCR and rapid tests across the Valley. They have availability in the mornings and afternoons. Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcomed.

Tamra Ingersoll with the city said they're trying to make tests accessible for everyone.

"We have two vans -- one that services areas where people may not have access to get to and from doctors' offices and a second van which services areas where we've seen higher test results or higher cases of COVID," she said.

You can find those City of Phoenix testing sites here.

ASU's Biodesign Institute also continues to provide its free saliva tests at the Mesa Convention Center or Skysong in Scottsdale. You must register online, but those sites rarely have any lines. Results usually come back in 24 to 48 hours.

The City of Tempe gave out take-home tests this past weekend in a matter of hours. A spokesperson told ABC15 they will post updates when they get more tests here.

According to a spokesperson for ADHS, the state has not received word from the federal government on when the at-home tests the administration has mentioned will be coming to Arizona.

"ADHS requests rapid tests on behalf of community partners and schools, but at this time, the available supply is extremely limited nationally. Meanwhile, ADHS is working with local health partners to request federal testing resources to augment existing testing resources within the state."

