New COVID-19 mitigation efforts in place for students, staff at ASU

TEMPE, AZ — Arizona State University is back in session since its winter break, and during that period COVID-19 cases continued to surge in Arizona.

As of Monday, nearly 14,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state. In response to the continued presence of COVID-19, ASU has implemented new safety guidelines for students and faculty.

ASU is one of the largest campuses in the country, with 71,000 students at the four campuses during the 2021-2022 year and they are making the transition back to in-person learning.

"It’s kind of scary to see the numbers going back up because I didn't want to go back online fully so I like this option. I think it keeps us like to have the option,” ASU freshman Lexie Otero said.

She joins other ASU students navigating a new normal.

Joanne Vogel, Vice President of ASU Student Services said, “Going back into the classroom, this time we're making sure that people understand that omicron is definitely here. And that cases are as you're seeing, going up in Arizona. We're keeping a very close eye on them in our on campus community, but we have lots of mitigation strategies.”

Students and staff now have to submit a negative COVID test before coming back to campus.

A mask requirement is also implemented inside ASU classrooms.

“In my classes. I felt super safe. Everyone was wearing their masks. There’s masks in the classroom if you don't have one,” Otero said.

Justin Persons, ASU Senior agrees.

"They got a lot of good things going on with the masks in class and stuff, that social distancing. I wish things would go back to normal. I'm ready for them to go back to normal but I'm glad that we're actually in person because online classes are not fun for me,” Persons said.

Students and employees must also submit a daily health check and around campus you’ll find "Devil’s Drop-Off’s."

"Devil's Drop-Off's" are COVID-19 Saliva testing drop-offs with 23 different locations across the Tempe campus, in an effort to make testing as accessible and as easy as possible for students.