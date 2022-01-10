UArizona requiring students to wear surgical masks on campus

TUCSON, AZ — University of Arizona students are set to head back to campus this week but will be required to wear masks in all indoor campus spaces.

The university said Monday everyone on campus will need to wear surgical or higher-grade masks, and that cloth masks will no longer meet requirements. Cloth masks are allowed to be worn on top of surgical masks as a second layer.

Free surgical masks will be available at the entrance of classrooms and buildings.

The university says it has also installed thousands of air filters across campus, is offering free COVID-19 testing, and is requiring dorm residents to test negative before returning to campus.

